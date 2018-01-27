Taapsee Pannu’s trench coat-inspired outfit reminds us of Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2017 ensemble

Taapsee Pannu’s Sonaakshi Raaj outfit made us do a double take. (Source: devs213/ Instagram) Taapsee Pannu’s Sonaakshi Raaj outfit made us do a double take. (Source: devs213/ Instagram)

Ever since the promotions of Dil Juunglee, Taapsee Pannu has been giving us one impressive look after the other. Be it party wear style goals in a shimmery fringed skirt or proving that fashion doesn’t always come at the cost of comfort, in an ice-blue pinstriped pantsuit, the actor’s sartorial choices have kept us hooked. A big round of applause to stylist Devki Bhatt for the brilliant effort.

Recently, while attending the JFW Magazine Anniversary Special Event, Pannu was seen wearing a Sonaakshi Raj trench coat-inspired outfit in a lighter shade of brown. Featuring a collared neckline with a long train, both the trench and the matching pair of trousers had golden floral embroidery all over it.

Designer Raaj’s desi touch to the contemporary outfit gave it a rather interesting twist.

She accessorised her outfit with earrings from Anaqa by Nishant Tulsiani and an Azva ring. Smokey eyes, bold red lips and a chignon rounded out her look.

What do you think of Pannu’s style statement? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

