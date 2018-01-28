Taapsee Pannu’s OOTD is more confusion than fusion

Taapsee Pannu at Karthik Srinivasan’s calendar 2018 launch. (Source: devs213/ Instagram) Taapsee Pannu at Karthik Srinivasan’s calendar 2018 launch. (Source: devs213/ Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu has been a busy bee with the promotions of her upcoming movie Dil Juunglee and we like how the actor along with her stylist Devki B has experimented with a lot of fashion trends for her sartorial choices during the promotions. From a cake dress to a shimmy-worthy fringed skirt, the actor has wowed us quite often in the recent past but this time we think she did not seem at the top of her game.

The actor tried on a fusion outfit from Alpana Neeraj while attending Karthik Srinivasan’s calendar 2018 launch. For the event, she wore a crisp white flared dress with an illusion neckline and patterns embroidered on the skirt.

As simple as the dress was, the pinstriped corset on the bodice made it quirky but we think it was a little out of sync. We wish she had chosen for more muted colours for the corset. We like how Devki teamed it with a white studded belt to accentuate the actor’s frame and give some definition to the corset.

Keeping a minimalist approach to accessories, the actor went with a pair of chic balis from Anaqa. She rounded out her look with nude make-up and pin-straight hair.

We think Pannu’s OOTD was a bit confusing and out of sync but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

