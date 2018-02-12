Taapsee Pannu’s nude hues or Kalki Koechlin’s pop of colour: What’s your party pick?

Taapsee Pannu and Kalki Koechlin show us how to party in style. (Source: devs213, who_wore_what_when/ Instagram) Taapsee Pannu and Kalki Koechlin show us how to party in style. (Source: devs213, who_wore_what_when/ Instagram)

If you are looking for party outfits or casual wear that can easily be curated from your wardrobe, Taapsee Pannu’s style statements are sure to inspire you. Be it her quirky street style or fuss-free ensembles, Pannu rarely fails to make the mark and this time the actor gave us some major goals on how to dress easy for a night out.

Pannu, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Dil Juunglee, was spotted in an asymmetrical mini from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The nude-hued outfit had a halter neck and paillettes embellished at the hem. We like the sparkle of glitter on the subtle colour of the dress.

Stylist Devki B teamed the dress with black gladiator sandals and silver shoulder-grazing earrings. The actor rounded out her look with dewy make-up and soft retro curls.

Another actor who is showing us how to dress up sophisticatedly is Kalki Koechlin, who was recently spotted in a burgundy dress from Dolly J Studio. We like the vibrant hue of her lace and tulle number that exuded charm.

The Margarita, with a Straw actor accessorised her look with matching earrings from H Craft Fine Jewellery and a black square tote. She rounded out her look with dewy make-up and a messy chignon.

We like both the actors’ outfits that can be worn for a night out, but which one do you like better? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd