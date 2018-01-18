Taapsee Pannu’s glittery fringe skirt is perfect for weekend parties; see pics

Taapsee Pannu’s fringe skirt is just ‘wow’. (Source: File Photo) Taapsee Pannu’s fringe skirt is just ‘wow’. (Source: File Photo)

While we saw Bollywood celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Malaika Arora playing around with tinsel fringe last year, this year promises to be big for this fashion trend. Taapsee Pannu just showed us how one can go all the way and wear a glitzy tinsel skirt with flair when she stepped out in a Madison outfit.

For the trailer launch of her movie Dil Juunglee, the actor wore a silver fringe skirt and we like how stylist Devki B toned down the bling of the outfit by pairing it with a basic black tee, with the movie name printed across the front. Accessories were kept to a minimum with a black choker, a strappy watch and black heels.

Going with dewy tones and a dash of crimson on the lips, the actor rounded off her look with a high bun.

Here’s a look at some other celebs who upped the ante of their look with fringes.

We can’t wait to try out the glamorous trend but what about you? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

