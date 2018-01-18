Taapsee Pannu’s cake dress or Dia Mirza’s easy-breezy outfit: Which one do you prefer?

Taapsee Pannu (L) and Dia Mirza nailed the cute dress trend, but which one is your favourite? (Source: devs213/ diamirzaofficial/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu (L) and Dia Mirza nailed the cute dress trend, but which one is your favourite? (Source: devs213/ diamirzaofficial/Instagram)

There’s no doubt that Taapsee Pannu loves to carry out fashion experiments. From wearing saris with trousers to making pyjama-styled pantsuit look fashionable, the actor has done it all. But her latest appearance is unlike anything we have seen. Pannu stepped out for the promotions of her upcoming movie, Dil Junglee, where she looked like a kid dressed for a birthday party in a salmon pink mini.

The Cake dress by Vidhi Wadhwani from the Autumn Winter 17/18 collection, PRISM featured the designer’s signature appliqué detailing work. But what caught our attention were the ribbons. A blue ribbon cinched at the waist and a white one, which was used to tie her hair into a messy ponytail. She accessorised her outfit with matching strappy heels and make-up artist Nicky Rajani rounded off her look with minimal make-up and pink lips.

Meanwhile, Mirza preferred to keep it easy-breezy in a lavender coloured knee-length dress by designer duo Varun and Nidhika. The cape sleeves featured a beautiful cut-out detailing on the hem and white floral embroidery on the bodice. The outfit is quite simple yet stylish and can be a great option to wear on a casual day out with friends.

Styled by celebrity stylist Theia Tekchandaney, she teamed it with a pair of strappy shoes. Minimal make-up, winged eyes and centre-parted wavy hair rounded off her look.

We think both the actors managed to keep their style game on point but what about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd