Taapsee Pannu was seen in the most unusual top and we bet you won’t be able to look away

Taapsee Pannu’s look at the recently concluded IIFA 2017 wasn’t inspiring at all. The Naam Shabana actor who stepped out in a red gown by Kommal Sood committed a fashion faux pas by going for a make-up perfect for Indian wear complete with a bindi and red roses on her bun. We were a little disappointed as she is someone whose styling, more often than not, is on point. So, we were waiting for her to get back to India to show us her fashion prowess and guess what? She did!

Celebrity stylist Devki B styled the beauty in an unique plum top from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna with a pair of Kate Spade denims.

It’s not an easy top to carry with the asymmetrical tailoring and long trailing strap flowing effortlessly in the wind but if you want to look like fashionable while been constantly on your feet, it’s the perfect pick. We love her simple messy hairdo and minimal make-up.

Another look we like is her in this quirky print skirt from Sahil Kochhar which she paired with a white lace top and earrings from Gioielli by Parneet Thukral for her upcoming film Anando Brahma.

She could have let her hair down for this one, to make it more contemporary and also experimented with a black sheer top. Nevertheless, she looked good.

Pannu has also been seen wearing a lot of ruffles. The first look is of her in a marsala toned dress with a asymmetrical denim neckline from Anome’s Split collection which she wore with a pair of strappy nude heels.

We like her hair and make-up but we are not a big fan of the dress.

The same is the case with her second outfit. The separates from Kukoon are pretty but they don’t look good together.

The ruffled skirt would have looked better with a white top. Also, the length of the pussy bow-tie hides its beauty.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

