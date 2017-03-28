Naam Shabana promotions: Taapsee Pannu is giving us major #OOTD goals with these outfits

Taapsee Pannu’s style is all about comfort while looking chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu’s style is all about comfort while looking chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu’s been known to experiment on the fashion front. In the past, the ‘Pink’ actress wasn’t particularly known for her sartorial choices but it’s nice to see her slowly climbing up the fashion ladder. Today, Pannu gives us nothing short than #OOTD goals and from what we have noticed, it’s safe to say that Pannu likes to keep her style game comfortable while playing with cuts, accessories and of course, brilliant hairdos.

Recently, at The Kapil Sharma Show, the actress looked like royalty in a white floral, embroidered full-length gown by Kavita Bhartia which she paired with golden heels and a gorgeous retro-inspired hairdo complete with a statement hair accessory. The actress rounded the look with a deep berry lip shade.

Moving on, she also impressed us when she decided to go trench dressing in an outfit from Label Aapro. A pair of brogues, hair in a neat ponytail and minimal make-up complemented her look.

She also impressed us in her monochrome avatar. For the promotional rounds of ‘Naam Shabana’, Pannu decided to go the casual yet chic way in a corset-inspired blouse featuring cutout sleeves and a pair of wide legged pants, both from Vizyon. With side-swept hair, she paired it with simple black strappy heels and minimal make-up.

She even showed us how to layer a look well when she stepped out in a jacket from the label Abhishri by Srishti, a beautiful flowy pink skirt from Asos and a crop top from Madison. The actress went minimal on the jewellery with only a pair of pearl drop hoops by Aavantam. We think she looked lovely.

Which one do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

