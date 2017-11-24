Taapsee Pannu slays it in a crepe tube kurta; see pics

What do you think about Taapsee Pannu’s look? (Source: Shlokakhialaniofficial/Instagram) What do you think about Taapsee Pannu’s look? (Source: Shlokakhialaniofficial/Instagram)

When it comes to experimenting with trends, actor Taapsee Pannu often impresses us with her impeccable choice and flamboyant looks. From picking out a pair of boots to go with her contemporary sari to wearing a knit sari gown, the Judwaa 2 actor always has her fashion game on.

Recently, while attending an event, the actor was seen wearing the classic white and gold combination designed by Shloka Khialani. While, what she is wearing looks like a one piece dress, it is actually a kurta. The crepe tube overlap design with ruched bodice has an interesting floral jute embellishment and a criss-cross jute cord tie-up back.

Teamed with a pair of embellished sheer pants, a soft touch of elegance is added with matching golden ankle strap heels. Styled by celebrity stylist Devki B, we love how the Pink actor left out chunky accessories and chose a somber and elegant neck piece and danglers. Letting the outfit do the talking, the make-up was kept subtle with a soft red lip shade along with lightly done-up eyes. Check out her look here:

While we love how she has owned the outfit and given us new fashion goals, there is a lot that can be done with a versatile outfit like this. Don’t you think?

