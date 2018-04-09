Taapsee Pannu, Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia: Best and Worst dressed at Zee Apsara Awards 2018

Taapsee Pannu, Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia and others glam up the Zee Apsara Awards 2018. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Taapsee Pannu, Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah Bhatia and others glam up the Zee Apsara Awards 2018. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

The night of the Zee Apsara Awards 2018 was a starry one. Not only was the awards function about felicitating women achievers but it also brought together many fashion experiments under one roof. Starting with the winner of the night, Kajal Aggarwal, who – besides bagging the award for the Best Actress of The Year – left fashion connoisseurs gaping with her dramatic sari. We love the ruffle structured black Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari she wore.

Joining her were Taapsee Pannu, in a salmon pink ensemble from Varun Bahl Couture. The intricately embroidered piece with a pleated ruffle effect at the hem gave us some fusion vibes. Stylist Devki B maintained the dainty tone of the outfit by accessorising the look with a pair of diamond earrings and rings from Dillano Luxurious Jewels.

Pink-washed lids, deep wine-coloured lips and an elegant chignon rounded out her look prettily.

Shruti Haasan was also in attendance at the awards event and she chose to grab eyeballs in a Pallavi Mohan gown. The heavily embellished ice blue and blush pink piece made up in drama what it lacked in structure. The flowy ensemble with voluminous sleeves did nothing to accentuate the actor’s frame and we wish she had opted for a more subtle outfit. Stylist Shreeja Rajgopal kept it easy in the accessory department with just a pair of gold hoops. A clever choice, we think.

Winning the Sridevi Award at the function was Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia. Usually, on top of her style game, this time the actor seemed to have left it in the back seat and we think her Anamika Khanna outfit failed to impress. Taking a detour from the traditional gowns and saris, the actor chose to go with a fusion outfit. She wore a crop top paired with high-waisted palazzo pants with a generous splatter of striking floral threadwork on it. It was layered with a more muted gold floor-length jacket and we think stylist Sanjana Batra’s experiment missed the mark this time. Though the outfit was disappointing, the actor made up for it with stunning make-up and we like the dewy tones she sported with a hint of a nude-tint on the lips. Softly kohl-lined eyes and highlighted brows added finishing touches to the look.

Playing it safe on the red carpet was Mehreen Pirzada in a thigh-high slit yellow gown from Nikhil Thampi.

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.

