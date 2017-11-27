Taapsee Pannu shows how to make a simple plaid dress look stylish

What do you think about Taapsee Pannu’s look? (Source: Taapsee/Instagram) What do you think about Taapsee Pannu’s look? (Source: Taapsee/Instagram)

When it comes to fashion trends or impeccable acting skills, actor Taapsee Pannu has always managed to impress us with her presentation. From glamorous gowns to fusion ethnic wear, this diva has experimented with almost everything, belting out fresh fashion. Yet again, giving us some serious fashion goals, the Judwaa 2 star was spotted in a fascinating attire while attending an event. Wearing an unconventional ‘Muddled Mind’ dress by Posh Pride, Pannu looked absolutely stunning.

The outfit, an asymmetric sheer dress in plaid print, gave an uber-chic vibe and was accentuated with a long bow-neck design. The double balloon-sleeve design breaks the monotony of the attire and adds some drama to it. Bringing a perfect balance to her attire, we love how the actor teamed her ensemble with a pair of black ankle-strap heels and chose to tie her hair up in a semi-messy bun. Keeping her make-up subtle yet prominent, she picked a matching soft-brown lip shade and wore bell earrings by AVZA. Check out her look here:

Though the plaid print of the dress is pretty simple, it is the soft detailing such as the balloon-sleeves and high-low hem that add quirkiness to the outfit.

