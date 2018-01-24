Taapsee Pannu touches a fashion high in this paper bag waist skirt

Taapsee Pannu made a quirky style statement in a paper-bag waist skirt. (Source: devs213/ Instagram) Taapsee Pannu made a quirky style statement in a paper-bag waist skirt. (Source: devs213/ Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu started the year on a fashion high, and the actor has let her constant streak of quirky style statements flow since then. Be it her cake dress or her shimmy-worthy tinsel skirt, the actor has teamed up with her stylist Devki B to keep experimenting and we think that most of them have worked out quite well.

This time too, the actor played with a chic trend, when she stepped out wearing a paper bag waist skirt from Suman Nathwani Resortwear for the promotions of her upcoming movie Dil Juunglee. We like the classy number, which cinched the waist with blooming folds. The high-waist black skirt was paired with a crisp white shirt with a plunging neckline and we think the outfit could pass for both formal wear and street style.

For the accessories, Devki B picked hoops from AVZA by Aanya Singhvi and rounded out the actor’s attire with golden pumps.

We like how Pannu styled her hair in a high ponytail with har barettes clipped on one side. The actor complemeted her attire with minimal make-up.

We like the actor’s look, what about you? Would you like to try the chic skirt? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

