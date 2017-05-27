Taapsee Pannu or Gauahar Khan: Who carried the desi summer wedding style better?

From L to R: Taapsee Pannu and Gauahar Khan. (Source: Instagram/Devki B) From L to R: Taapsee Pannu and Gauahar Khan. (Source: Instagram/Devki B)

Taapsee Pannu might not be a style diva but the actress is someone who likes to keep things interesting. Even though over the years, she has committed fashion crimes, she has also given us memorable moments. Adding something to the most cherished list is Pannu in a beautiful sari by Rashi Kapoor which she wore with a matching ‘Victorian-inspired neck’ blouse.

The Naam Shabana actress was recently seen attending the American Asian Heritage Festival in New Jersey looking as beautiful as a bride.

We thank celebrity stylist Devki B for picking up this beautifully intricate floral applique, white and red colour sari and celebrity make-up and hairstylist Saniya Shadadpuri for giving her a brown smokey eyes and styling her hair with red flowers to add that extra oomph. A pair of earrings from Purab Paschim complemented the look.

Gauahar Khan, on the other hand, was seen flaunting her desi summer style in an anarkali from the same designer.

Not surprising, since the stylist was the same. Looks like Devki B is going for pastels to dress up these lovely ladies. For Khan, she picked up a pair of earrings from Narayan Jewellers to round out the look.

We think both looked good but we like Pannu’s style a little better.

