No, they’re not pyjamas, but a pinstriped pantsuit that Taapsee Pannu’s wearing

Taapsee Pannu shows us a chic way of wearing the pinstripes. (Source: devs213/ Instagram) Taapsee Pannu shows us a chic way of wearing the pinstripes. (Source: devs213/ Instagram)

If you’ve ever had any doubts that Taapsee Pannu is the queen of quirky fashion, then her latest outfit is bound to make you think again. From funky footwear to her super cool airport looks, the actor rarely fails to bowl us over with her artistic style skills.

Teamed with stylist Devki B, the Naam Shabana actor gave us another pretty look for the new year in a pinstriped pantsuit. Though what comes across as bedtime attire at first, is actually a chic pantsuit from Little Things. The actor paired her ice blue khadi pants with a hand-embroidered chikankari jacket. A matching belt knotted at the waist accentuated the actor’s frame. With a printed white bralette top adding a playful element, Pannu rounded out the look with white loafers. Check out her style here.

The actor went with minimal make-up as was ideal for the casual cheeky look. And we think the mile-high bun she sported with a head-band was a winner through and through.

Keeping it easy with the accessories with just a pair of diamond studs, we think the actor looked charming.

We love the look but what about you? Would you try out this pantsuit? Let us know in the comments below.

