Taapsee Pannu, Neha Dhupia show us how to up the ante of your look with this styling tip

If we were to narrow down the quirkiest footwears of 2017, Taapsee Pannu would definitely take the cake. The Naam Shabana actor has proven time and again that she can up the ante of a basic outfit with her choice of fashionable footwears. Be it her blazing red, thigh-high boots or glitzy white gladiator boots, Pannu manages to bowl us over at most times and maintaining her stylish streak, the actor closed the year on a high by sporting a pair of super cute sandals.

She was spotted at the airport in an asymmetrical white dress, which she layered with a simple denim jacket. As casual as the look is, the actor gave it a boho touch with tie-up sandals that had pretty tassels and beads weaved on it.

She rounded out her look with tied-up hair and a dash of red lips. Check out her look here.

Another B-Town celeb acing the footwear game was Neha Dhupia. The actor was recently clicked wearing a white tank top with a pair of denim capris and a long denim jacket. Even though we are not a fan of her outfit, her white Gucci sneakers have all our attention. The shoes are chic and perfect for a casual day out. Check out the pics here.

Whose style do you like better? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

