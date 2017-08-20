My outfits will never overpower my personality: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu says looking like a diva is not her aim and she will never let clothes define her personality. Taapsee Pannu says looking like a diva is not her aim and she will never let clothes define her personality.

She may be experimenting a lot with her fashion choices, but actor Taapsee Pannu says looking like a diva is not her aim and she will never let clothes define her personality. The 30-year-old star, who has lately been sporting edgy and out-of-the-box looks, says she does not go by the fashion trends and only wears clothes that she can manage easily.

In an interview, Taapsee says, “The credit of dressing me up goes to my sister-in-law, Devki, who is also my stylist. She stays in the US and styles me from there. She is pharmacist by profession and does styling for fun. “I openly say that fashion is not my main aim. It is not

that I constantly follow what’s happening in the world in terms of fashion. But I believe if you know how to carry yourself and follow your own style, you become fashionable. Devki knows my style, she knows what suits me. (But) My outfits will never overpower my personality. They don’t define me, I define them.”

The actor says she loves dressing up for events and getting clicked, but the trend of the airport-gym looks have not gone down well with her. “People are after the airport look, gym look, etc. It bothers me a lot. If I am taking a 5 am flight, I can’t afford to look fashionable. I am not a hardcore fashion person. I have made peace with it. I have decided I will wear what I like and not care about what the fashion police has to say. Still, it does stress me out. But it is an occupational hazard. Nothing much can be done about it,” says Taapsee.

The “Naam Shabana” actor today walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 for designer Divya Reddy.

Taapsee slayed the runway in a floor-length embellished jacket worn over a delicately-embroidered sheer piece. The actor says walking the ramp has always been a nightmare for her, right from her modelling days. “I believe there are different expectations attached when you are a model and things are different when you are showstopper. When I used to model, I felt like a nameless body carrying clothes.

“So, now I really enjoy (it). I like the fact that a designer would create something for me or want me to represent their creation for the first time in front of the world. That makes me feel special. People will not look just at my clothes but also at my personality,” she adds.

Taapsee will next be seen in “Judwaa 2”. The movie, also featuring Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will release on September 29.

