Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia show us different ways to wear white

From L to R: Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, sukritigrover, catch.news) From L to R: Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu and Kriti Sanon. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, sukritigrover, catch.news)

White signifies elegance and for most people, it is the go-to colour to beat the heat. So why should it be any different for our Bollywood celebs? This season, we saw a couple of interesting celeb-inspired looks which gave us fashion goals and at the moment Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon and Neha Dhupia are doing the same for us – three very different looks which are really inspiring and something you shouldn’t miss.

Let’s start with Pannu as hers is the most dramatic. At a launch event for a mobile brand in Delhi, the Judwaa 2 actor was seen in a refreshing one-shoulder ruffle detail top from Avaro Figlio and an edgy pair of ruffled hemline pants from Olbees.

We love how celebrity stylist Devki B put these two separates together, it instantly upped her fashion game. The decision to go with an updo was a good move by celebrity hairstylist Kanta Motwani and the dewy sheen and kohled eye make-up done by celebrity make-up artist Nicky Jaan added a nice touch to her look. This outfit is pure elegance and would have looked good with a dark lip shade as well.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was seen promoting her upcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi in an angarkha style kurta with flutter sleeves and block print palazzo. The mulmul set she picked up from NEH just gives out a nice, breezy vibe in this heat.

Her styling is simple and fuss-free too with a pair of juttis from Fizzy Goblet, silver earrings from Minerali Store and a fishtail braid by celebrity hairstylist Aasif Ahmed. She looks lovely.

When it comes to Neha Dhupia, she has given us quite a few memorable looks in white, and this time too it is no different. The chat show host showed her sartorial finesse in this lovely white dress from Lovebirds.

We love the detailing on this one with the curved yokes on the side and a red button to add a pop of colour to the outfit. She wore it well with a wrap bracelet, classic black pointed-toe heels and burgundy lips.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

