Taapsee Pannu keeps it chic and stylish during Judwaa 2 promotions

Taapsee Pannu keeps her style game on point during Judwaa 2 promotions (Source: Devki.B/Instagram) Taapsee Pannu keeps her style game on point during Judwaa 2 promotions (Source: Devki.B/Instagram)

Over the years, Taapsee Pannu’s style statements has been getting better and better with each passing day. During the Judwaa 2 promotions, celebrity stylist Devki B took her style a notch higher. The lady surely knows her client’s taste as she unleashed the inner fashionista in Pannu. A special mention goes to Pannu’s hairstylist Seema Mane and makeup artist Nicky Rajani for their efforts in making Pannu look so gorgeous!

During a promotional event for Judwaa 2, the actress wore a full sleeve, cold-shoulder top from the house of Hemant and Nandita. We love how Pannu paired the trendy, white colour ruffled top with a Juicy Couture mini checkered skirt. Though the most striking feature of her entire attire was the shoes she wore. A pair of black below the knee, lace up gladiator shoes by Lulu and Sky. The shoes were the game changer otherwise her look might have been a little drab. Seema Mane tied her hair up in a bun. Minimal makeup, pink lips, statement earrings and a beautiful smile, Pannu looked flawless.

For the promotions in Mumbai, Devki B opted for a Kate Spade ensemble for Pannu. She wore a blue striped, bat sleeve top along with red culottes that had a tie knot detailing at the waist. Her hair was left loose with tight curls and simple makeup. The Pink actress seems to be in love with socks, as she has quite often been spotted wearing socks in the recent past. This time too, it was no different. Her white mules paired with sheer socks were a standout. She even posted a Instagram photo captioning, “Put your best socks on”.

Which look do you like more? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd