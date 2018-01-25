Taapsee Pannu makes us do a double take with her futuristic style

Taapsee Pannu’s futuristic fashion is just ‘wow’. (Source: devs213/ Instagram) Taapsee Pannu’s futuristic fashion is just ‘wow’. (Source: devs213/ Instagram)

From a cake dress to a shimmy-worthy fringed skirt, Taapsee Pannu has mostly managed to impress us with her myriad style statements. The actor, along with stylist Devki B experimented with futuristic fashion for her latest look at the HT Most Stylish awards 2018 and we think she looked stunning.

For the red carpet, the actor made an unusual choice of wearing a pantsuit. However, what left us gaping was the deconstructed side of the Ashish and Soni jacket, which gave a peek into the lacy halter top that the actor teamed it with. We love her one-shouldered outfit that was cinched stylishly with a cross-body belt. Catch a glimpse here.

Devki styled the classy jacket with a pair of flared pants from Avaro Figlio and kept the actor’s accessories to a minimum with just a pair of earrings from H.ajoomal Fine Jewellery and rings from Minawala. We think the Dil Juunglee actor’s red carpet look was certainly eye-catching and her nude make-up with a neat chignon complemented her attire well.

