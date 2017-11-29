Taapsee Pannu’s experimental fashion game is getting better and stronger; see pics

Taapsee Pannu wows us in these two outfits. (Source: devs213/ Instagram) Taapsee Pannu wows us in these two outfits. (Source: devs213/ Instagram)

Fusion wear has always been Taapsee Pannu’s forte. Be it her shoes, her saris or her dresses, we can always expect to see some interesting twist. Recently, the actor wowed us yet again when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous monochrome ensemble from Bloni. The white bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit and black sheer that made the length of her gown looked interesting. We like how stylist Devki B styled it with an off-white cape with a border to match the hem of her dress.

With accessories from Forever Mark, Pannu was a picture of elegance and glamour and we like that she chose to wear her hair in a side braid – it added a charming touch to her attire. High heels and minimal make-up rounded out her look nicely. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

While Pannu takes glamour in her stride, she is equally comfortable carrying a power outfit – a bit like her powerful roles.

The actor was spotted wearing a pantsuit from Label N for an event. The one-shoulder checked top paired with pants to match is definitely a winter outfit we would love to try. Devki B opted to style the actor with teardrop earrings and brown heels. Check out the pics here.

Minimal make-up and soft curls rounded out the actor’s look.

We love both but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

