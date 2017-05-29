Taapsee Pannu or Diana Penty: Who wore the trousers-in-summer look better?

Both Taapsee Pannu and Diana Penty looked gorgeous. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram; Diana Penty/ Instagram) Both Taapsee Pannu and Diana Penty looked gorgeous. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/ Instagram; Diana Penty/ Instagram)

It goes without saying that Bollywood and fashion go hand in hand. While our leading ladies put their best foot forward at Cannes, and impressed one and all, the young guns back here are also acing their fashion game. Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has been making some very interesting fashion choices of late, was recently spotted wearing a yellow asymmetrical hem top and a pair of embroidered fitted pants. Pannu was attending the trailer launch of her upcoming Telugu film, Anando Brahma, and looked radiant.

The outfit designed by Divya Reddy, apart from being gorgeous also looks extremely comfortable and seems like a great choice for the summer.

With her hair neatly parted and tied at the back, the Pink actress kept the look clutter-free, and opted for simple accessories. We also love the metallic stilettos she wore that gave such an elegant feel to the entire look.

The asymmetrical top gives a dramatic flare, and the actress sure is enjoying it.

In the meantime, actress Diana Penty, who was recently spotted attending an event in Delhi, looked fiery hot in a pair of flared red pants and an off-shoulder ruffled top.

The ensemble, designed by Manika Nandi, while flattering the actress’ envious figure also looks very comfortable. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the Cocktail actress kept the look simple, with her hair tied up at the back, and side bangs to frame her face.

We love how both these actresses, apart from having their fashion game on point are also giving us different ways to beat the heat, and looking gorgeous while at it.

We love both looks, though Penty scored a notch higher on the oomph factor. Whose look did you like more? Tell us in the comments below.

