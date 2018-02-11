Taapsee Pannu has a quirky take on the classic white and blue jeans combo, but it isn’t specatcular

Taapsee Pannu shows us how to spice up a simple pair of denim jeans. (Source: devs213/ Instagram) Taapsee Pannu shows us how to spice up a simple pair of denim jeans. (Source: devs213/ Instagram)

From cute footwears to stylish pantsuits, Taapsee Pannu has given us some major goals when it comes to quirky dressing. So consistent has been her performance that we have come to expect nothing less of spectacular from her and probably that’s why this time we were a little disappointed with her subtle twist on the classic blue jeans-white shirt combo.

There’s no doubt that the Dil Juunglee actor made for a cute picture in a pair of dark blue jeans featuring a folded hem from GAS and a Kovet top with black plaid applique work on it, but it lacked oomph. We think the choice of top wasn’t striking enough. However, she kept it edgy and smart with a pair of black Oxford shoes.

See the pictures here.

For the make-up, artist Nicky Rajani gave the actor dewy tones with a tint of burgundy on the lips. Hairstylist Seema Mane rounded it out with a mussed-up bun with wisps of hair framing her face.

Prior to this, she impressed us in a silver fringe skirt from Madison which stylist Devki B toned down by pairing it with a basic black tee. Accessories were kept to a minimum with a black choker, a strappy watch and black heels. Going with dewy tones and a dash of crimson on the lips, the actor rounded off her look with a high bun.

What do you think about the actor’s style quotient? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

