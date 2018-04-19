You can easily recreate Taapsee Pannu’s look for an evening soiree on a hot summer’s day

Taapsee Pannu walked the ramp clad in a Priyal Prakash sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Taapsee Pannu walked the ramp clad in a Priyal Prakash sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Now that the summer heat has finally set in, the need of the hour is comfortable and light outfits that are easy on the eyes as well. If you’re going for a poised and classy look, then what better than a sari to leave a long-lasting impression?

Recently, Taapsee Pannu showed us how one can channel pure elegance in a Priyal Prakash sari. The actor walked the ramp for the unveiling of the latest Forever Mark collection and she was draped in a royal blue ensemble with gold geometric prints on the pallu. Stylist Devki B accessorised the look with a pair of gold jhumkis and kangans from Flowerchild by Shaheen Abbas.

To add a quirky touch to her look, hairstylist Mohana Sree Suraaga coiffed the actor’s hair into a textured bun and amped it up with a bun pin from Romanar Singhani. Meanwhile, make-up artist Nicky Rajani rounded out her look with dewy make-up, soft smokey eyes and a dash of coral pink on the lips.

What do you think about Taapsee Pannu’s minimalistic look? We think it’s perfect for an evening party in this scorching heat. Let us know in the comments section below.

