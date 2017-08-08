Ta Ta Towels: Bizarre towel bras that have taken the Internet by storm

A towel-like fabric that slips around your neck like any halter neck top and can be adjusted. (Source: @tatatowels/ Instagram) A towel-like fabric that slips around your neck like any halter neck top and can be adjusted. (Source: @tatatowels/ Instagram)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel-starrer ‘500 Days of Summer’ is a hit romantic film, but talk about 500 days of heat in real life, it’s nothing but horror. And ask any woman with slightly heavy breasts, they will tell you the hardship of tackling sweaty boobs in hot and humid weather. So, what exactly is the solution to get rid of underboob sweat? Is there any? Yes, it now exists, a towel that covers just your bosom and absorbs all the sweat. Called the ‘Ta Ta Towels’, the patented product is widely being described as a “hammock for your boobs”. Women across the world have gone euphoric over this quirky and one-of-its-kind product, and there are good reasons behind it.

Its creator, Erin Robertson came up with this bizarre solution to a practical female problem from her own experience. “I was living in Los Angeles and getting ready to go out on a first date. As I got out of the shower and started getting ready, I could not stop sweating — not because I was about to go on a first date, but because my tiny A/C unit was broken AND it was the beginning of summer,” she wrote on the towel’s website. After trying various options to combat the sweating she thought, “There HAS to be a better way to keep the beads of sweat from dripping down my stomach.” And like Robertson, many women around the world felt the same and realised this is what they need, some even said they need 10!

Sure, the ‘boob holder’ looks rather unusual — but if you talk about comfort and the purpose, it seems on point. In fact, breastfeeding mothers can’t stop praising it as it solves leakage problems and the company also claims that it is good on sensitive nipples. Many breastfeeding moms complain about night-time leakage and how this product might solve the problem like magic.

Talking to BabyCenter blog, Robertson said she has received a lot of positive feedback from nursing mothers as well as pregnant women. “Your breasts go through a lot of changes while you’re pregnant (and postpartum), and the Ta-Ta Towel grows with you — and your boobs — to give you support and relief. Since the towels are so thin, you can get away with wearing one under your shirt or maxi dress. As your growing breasts become heavy and sore, a constricting bra is the last thing you want to wear,” she said.

Though many are praising the product, others have slammed it calling it “ugly” and others calling it “pointless” and until it was advertised, they didn’t know that one needs a “towel for under boob sweat”. But this could be because not all women face the problem. And perhaps that’s the reason why it is available in only from a cup C to a cup H. Priced at $45 it has been branded as lounge wear that helps ladies relax at home or basking in the sun. Though the brand claims it has gone global, it’s still not available for shipping to Asian countries.

But one thing for which the company must be lauded is showcasing models who do not abide by the popular body standards often seen in beauty and fashion industry. The brand chose curvy women to don their product and it’s an unusual sight because models with ‘more than an inch to pinch’ are rarely chosen to for lingerie ads.

