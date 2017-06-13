Swimsuits printed with hairy male chest is the latest fashion trend this summer

Available in varies shades and tones, these have left people online baffled. (Source: Beloved Shirts/ Instagram) Available in varies shades and tones, these have left people online baffled. (Source: Beloved Shirts/ Instagram)

While people are still trying to get used to see-through lace shorts and shirts for men, something has left everyone baffled on the Internet. Beating the wackiest fashion trends, ‘hairy chest’ swimsuits for women have kicked up quite a storm online. A US-based company, which believes “it’s ok to wear pizza on your clothing or anything else you want,” has plenty of quirky offerings and their latest one might have gone too far.

The $44 (little over Rs 2800) swimwear, designed by Beloved Shirts, is available in different skin tones and the company has been flaunting it on Instagram where they have over 1 lakh followers. The hunky, hairy man torso not only looks a bit odd on a slender, perfectly-waxed, blonde woman… frankly, it’s quite gross!

Although many are disgusted with the innovation, there are some who’ve found it to be funny and even want to own one. A few of them have also considered it as a mean gift for a friend or a bachelorette party.

The attire called the ‘Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit’ is digitally printed with a hairy male’s chest. And, just in case you were wondering, it’s an image that continues towards the back too. Want to make your summer adventurous? Well, you know what to buy.

And if you think, hairy chest is not your thing, you can try other varieties too. Be it ‘Pizzakini one piece swimsuit’ or ‘Human anatomy one piece swimsuit’, stand out from the rest at a beach with a swimsuit from the collection.

