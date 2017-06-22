Swarovski heiress gets married in a £700,000 gown by same designer who did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes Cinderella gown

A fairy-tale wedding with crystals sprinkled on top? (Source: Victoria Swarovski/Instagram; Reuters) A fairy-tale wedding with crystals sprinkled on top? (Source: Victoria Swarovski/Instagram; Reuters)

A wedding is always a grand affair. From the decoration details, the venue, the three-tier (or four?) cake, the details on the dress of the bride — everything is made a huge deal of. And if it is Victoria Swarovski’s wedding that we are talking about (which we are), then ‘grand’ is an understatement. For the uninitiated, Victoria Swarovski is the 23-year-old heiress of the Swarovski gemstone and jewellery brand, who recently got married in a wedding that would leave most of us in awe.

(Source: Victoria Swarovski/Instagram) (Source: Victoria Swarovski/Instagram)

Reportedly, Swarovski wore a 46kg custom-made gown designed by Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco — whose Cinderella-inspired gown Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore at the 70th edition of Cannes. The gown cost over £700,000 and was embellished with 500,000 Swarovski crystals, in addition to laser-cut flowers and paillete. The wedding dress had an eight-metre veil and train attached to it, that the bride teamed with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels.

The couple, who met in 2010, said their vows in the Cathedral of San Giusto in northern Italy. About 250 of their closest friends and family members witnessed the couple exchange their “I dos”. The wedding festivities stretched out over three days and included three outfit changes for the bride. (Almost sounds like an Indian wedding, doesn’t it?)

ALSO READ | A lavish 5mn pound wedding and a Robin Thicke performance for one of the world’s richest black women’s son

The couple was given a welcome dinner at The Piazetta at the Falisia Resort and Spa on the eve of their wedding and was given a farewell brunch a day after.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd