Swara Bhaskar looks like a lunar goddess on the cover of this magazine

After giving us sensational performances this year, Swara Bhaskar seems determined to end the year on a high fashion note. For the photo shoot for a leading magazine, the Veere Di Wedding actor chose to bare her back in an off-shoulder gown by Shehla Khan’s label Shehlaa. The black number was a perfect backdrop for the sultry tone of the shoot and we like how stylist Divyak D’Souza chose ruby red jewellery to complement the dazzling black.

However, what really kept us hooked was the lunar phase tattoo the actor flaunted in the shoot. Just like the many layers that Bhaskar’s roles have, we like the philosophical yet trendy tone of the tattoo. We think it cleverly complements the magazine’s subject which talks about ”This moment in time”.

For the accessories, the actor chose a necklace by Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery, a pair of earrings by Tanishq jewellery and a statement ring by Jaipur Jewels, which brought a pop of colour and elegance to her attire. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

For the cover of Verve magazine’s December issue, make-up artist Sara Capela chose to give the actor a dewy glow with a nude lip. The actor rounded out her look with a bouffant ponytail and we think she looked pretty.

Do you like Swara Bhaskar’s tattoo? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

