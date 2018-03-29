Swara Bhaskar’s take on the print-on-print trend has left us disappointed

Swara Bhaskar’s look in an Aartivijay Gupta outfit has failed to hit the mark. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Swara Bhaskar’s look in an Aartivijay Gupta outfit has failed to hit the mark. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Not only is Swara Bhaskar a powerhouse of talent, she also boasts of an impressive fashion sense. One look at her Instagram account and you can see the actor nailing various outfits with utmost grace. Be it her mint green lehenga from Raw Mango, which seems perfect for a sangeet ceremony or the twist she added to her printed sari by teaming it with a crop blazer-styled blouse from Label De Belle, the actor knows how to make heads turn, at most times.

But she has her share of fashion faux pas as well – her recent look is proof. The Veere Di Wedding actor was seen attending an event in Hong Kong wearing an ensemble by Aartivijay Gupta from her Fall/Winter 2018 collection. The quirky print outfit featured a maxi dress and a matching longline jacket. Even though the pastel blue gave it a soothing appearance, the busy prints had us reeling in surprise, only because it would have been sensible on her part to ditch the jacket. Or pair the jacket with a sharp pair of trousers and top.

Styled by Divya Saini, she rounded out her look with statement earrings from Azotiique and strappy heels from Intoto.

Unlike her outfit, we couldn’t find any fault with her make-up and hairdo. Make-up artist Rimi Chhatpar kept it neutral with lightly blushed cheeks, thickly-lined eyes and soft pink lips while hairstylist Linda Tse styled her hair into a neat updo.

What do you think about Bhaskar’s look? Let us know in the comments section below.

