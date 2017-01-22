Sushmita Sen’s life comes full circle: She’ll be on the judges panel for Miss Universe in Manila

Sushmita Sen is looking forward to ‘returning home to the Philippines’ after 23 years. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Twitter) Sushmita Sen is looking forward to ‘returning home to the Philippines’ after 23 years. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Twitter)

For former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, life has come full circle – and how. Back in 1994, Sen made history by becoming the first Miss India Universe, and that was in Manila. Now, after 22 long years, she will be back at the Miss Universe pageant in Manila, but with one significant difference — she will now be judging the event.

Sen will be on the judges panel of the upcoming 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant, which will take place here on January 30. No wonder then, that this round is special for her as it’s exactly the same place she’d won her crown.

“Getting ready with a dancing heart! I am so excited, emotional and looking forward to returning home to the Philippines after 23 years,” Sen posted on Instagram along with a photograph of herself from the make-up room.

She added: “It’s where it all began Manila 1994, Miss Universe 1994. Life comes a full circle, from winning Miss Universe, to having owned its Indian franchise to now. Returning back to Manila this time as a judge at the 65th Miss Universe pageant!

Watch the video when Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe crown in 1994:

“To all my Filipino friends who have been graciously asking. I can now confirm… Yes, I am coming!”

The event will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines. Roshmitha Harimurthy will represent India at the contest.

