Black beauty: Sushmita Sen is slaying it with her latest look in a little black dress

Sushmita Sen and her love for black dresses! (Source: sushmitasen47/ Instagram) Sushmita Sen and her love for black dresses! (Source: sushmitasen47/ Instagram)

Sushmita Sen is raising the temperature on Instagram with her latest sensuous appearance in a little black dress, proving once again why she scorches up the ramp every time even now! The 41-year-old actor and mother of two beautiful girls flaunted her long, well-toned legs in a series of pictures on Instagram that has fans raving.

But what makes the series of pictures even more special is the message that the former Miss Universe has to offer. Flaunting her svelte, fit figure, the supermodel-turned-actor reminded everyone to love and celebrate their body type and asserted that everyone one is perfect no matter what their size is. “Always Love and Respect your #body it’s the greatest instrument you’ll ever own YOU ARE PERFECT IN EVERY SIZE, live #healthy own your body and let NO ONE tell you otherwise!!! [SIC],” Sen wrote while posting the photos sporting cool pentagon glares.

With soft curls for her hair, zero accessories and ankle cuff heels, she sizzled in her bold looks. The actor who has not taken up a film project since No Problem on 2010, vouched for her love for the ramp and posted another picture and said, “#attitude of a #cat that OWNS her #walk. Every #path sauntered as the #runway. The #stilts The #stilettos Aah THE CATWALK #firstlove #catwalk #strikeapose (SIC).”

With fans going crazy over her LBD avatar, many took notice of her powerful and meaningful message too and said that “Sush” defines “beauty inside out”.

However, not the first time the diva has taken social media by storm with her black dresses!

With her phenomenal poise and elegance, the glamorous diva still proves she is the queen of the universe. Be it her dancing videos with her daughters or her judging the Miss Universe pageant, she still makes the world twirl around.

