Sushmita Sen DAZZLES in this shimmery black dress

Sushmita Sen is raising the heat on Instagram and how. (SushmitaSen47/Instagram) Sushmita Sen is raising the heat on Instagram and how. (SushmitaSen47/Instagram)

Actress Sushmita Sen has shown time and again how age is just a number when it comes to keeping yourself fit and looking absolutely ravishing. The former Miss Universe who is often seen scorching the ramp also raises temperatures on social media, time and again, with her pictures. Sen, who was the chief guest in the recently held Hope Awards 2017 in New Delhi, impressed one and all not only with her eloquence but also with her impeccable style. She attended the event wearing a short black dress with silver embellishments in a stripe pattern, looking every bit the fashionable diva she is.

Flaunting a statement ring, the actress paired the gorgeous LBD with black stilettos and golden anklets. People on social media are absolutely loving Sen’s look and praises for her and the dress have been pouring in. While some found her “gorgeous” others could not help but comment on her inspiring personality. With an attitude to kill, the actress does deserve all those appreciation and a lot more.

The razor back short dress greatly complimented her svelte figure and Sen looked sultry and stunning.

This, however, is not the first time that the actress has rocked a black number. Earlier this year, while reminding people to love their body type irrespective of the size, Sen had posted pictures of herself wearing a short black dress and cool pentagon glares. “Always Love and Respect your #body it’s the greatest instrument you’ll ever own” the actress had written. Needless to say her look had greatly impressed her fans.

