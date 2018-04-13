Sushmita Sen fails to impress in a Notte Marchesa monochrome number

Sushmita Sen’s evening gown had floral designs and polka dots in black threadwork, which was a tad too much. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) Sushmita Sen’s evening gown had floral designs and polka dots in black threadwork, which was a tad too much. (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

A quick look through Sushmita Sen’s Instagram account shows how much importance the beauty queen lays on fitness. From posting videos of her workout sessions to updates of the progress she has made in terms of reaching her fitness goals, Sen has been an inspiration, no less. While she manages to leave us just as impressed with her elegant sartorial choices as well, her latest outing in a Notte Marchesa number to a Mumbai event failed to stand a chance. While the former Miss Universe looked her gracious self, the black and white, semi-transparent gown went wrong in more places than one. Here is why.

The fine net overlay on the gown has an old English floral lace pattern, peppered with black threadwork polka dots. Now, while we can slightly understand the charm of a vintage pattern but the dots were way too much. Additionally, the two panelled-structure of the peplum waist gown would have worked better had the second tier not had the mesh border pattern woven into it. The A-line skirt fell naturally, and sans the polka dot overdose, the dress would have been quite a delight on the 42-year-old.

Sen does manage to salvage the look with her spotless make-up and hair styling. Her beautiful mane was styled into wavy curls and her bronze make-up was not over the top. Whether it blended well with her outfit is another question altogether.

