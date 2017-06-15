Sushant Singh Rajput’s warrior costume in Raabta required extensive detailing: Designer duo Vipul & Harsheen

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Raabta. (Source: File photo) Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Raabta. (Source: File photo)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta might not have done well at the box office but his warrior look in the film got a lot of attention. From his tattoos to his killer braids, he actually looked the part of someone from a different era. We know that a lot of effort goes into curating a period drama look and in this case it won’t be an exaggeration to say that the actor’s costumes were almost at par with costumes of the hot favourite drama series Game of Thrones.

Designer duo Vipul Amar and Harsheen K Arora from The V Renaissance are the source behind it and they custom-created this look to ensure that the ethos of the character and the story was translated into a visual experience.

Harsheen Arora in a statement said how it required a lot of hard work on their part. He said, “The film has had extensive research go into it, with the sets, the costumes and looks all specifically designed to recreate an era gone by in an ultra-realistic fashion. In fact, costume designer Maxima Basu specifically sought out and worked with us. The aesthetics, the fluidity of motion and an intense focus on details which are the hallmarks of our brand became integral to the curation.”

The detailing on the armour is extensive and intrinsic, so much so, that you can actually see the exquisite leather smithing on it.

According to Vipul Amar, each piece was crafted keeping in mind the fluidity of motion and the threats of natural elements that the character would have had to go through. He said, “Each piece has been created without a single seam because we realised that the character would not have had the luxury of threads or needles given the starkness of the terrain and the sheer rawness of the era.”

