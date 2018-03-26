Surveen Chawla’s stunning structured dress reminded us of Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph and Russo Oscars gown

Minus the deep cut of the corset of the Ralph & Russo dress that Priyanka Chopra wore, the bodice of Surveen Chawla’s outfit is a pleasantly similar take on the concept of structure. Minus the deep cut of the corset of the Ralph & Russo dress that Priyanka Chopra wore, the bodice of Surveen Chawla’s outfit is a pleasantly similar take on the concept of structure.

Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla is might not frequent Bollywood red carpet events as much yet, but she’s a household name in Punjab, and at the recent Filmfare Awards Punjabi 2018, she turned heads like none other, giving us flashes of Priyanka Chopra feels from Oscars no less. Attending the awards ceremony, Chawla looked stunning in a Shriya Som number that was quite reminiscent of what Priyanka Chopra wore to the prestigious Oscars ceremony in 2017. The white structured, column Ralph & Russo dress with a deep-slit corset had marked one of the Quantico actress’ most iconic fashion moments on the international red carpet. Minus the deep side-cut of the corset in the Ralph & Russo dress, the Shriya Som number’s bodice is a pleasantly similar take on the concept of structure.

Here is a fashion low-down on how Surveen Chawla brought together the entire look.

From the structured bodice to the interesting fall of the skirt, there is much to admire in this ensemble. (Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram) From the structured bodice to the interesting fall of the skirt, there is much to admire in this ensemble. (Source: Surveen Chawla/Instagram)

She wore the Shriya Som structured, vignette number with intricately woven motifs throughout till the asymmetrical hemline. She cleverly chose to keep her make-up subdued, yet fresh, as she styled her hair poker straight and mid-parted. She wore a pair of strappy silver heels along with it and kept her accessories minimal. While the corset accentuated her petite figure, the volume in the skirt and the folds like a an upside down flower added an interesting element to the overall look.

Take a look at the 33-year-old’s look from the awards night.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

