Sunny Leone or Sonakshi Sinha: Who wore the boho chic denim jacket better?

Sonakshi Sinha (L) and Sunny Leone in Seema Khan designs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha (L) and Sunny Leone in Seema Khan designs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone is not particularly known for her fashion sense. Over the years she has received equal criticism as high praises from the fashion critics for her style quotient and if you ask us, it’s really unpredictable. The actress who was last seen in a cameo in Raaes was recently seen at the airport in a funky Seema Khan embellished denim jacket.

Sunny Leone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Leone paired it with a grey Henley, black knee-bust jeans and a pair of peep-toe boots. Her choice of accessories were diamond studs, diamond bracelet, a dainty necklace, reflective sunnies and a black tote. She kept her hair simple with a natural blow dry and for make-up, just a hint of brown on her lips. We aren’t a big fan of this look.

Sonakshi Sinha during Noor promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha during Noor promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Seen wearing a similar embellished denim jacket by the same designer was Sonakshi Sinha during the promotions of her film Noor. The actress styled it with a pair of Forever 21 denims which she teamed with a white tee. A black choker, Adidas sneakers, sleek middle-part hair and au naturale make-up complemented her look.

Over the last couple of months, we have seen Sinha doing a lot better than this and to be honest, it doesn’t quite warm our heart. But if we have to pick a favourite it would be her.

What do you think? Who would you pick as your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd