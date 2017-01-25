Sunny Leone or Malaika Arora Khan: Who channelled the monochrome look better?

Sunny Leone in a beautiful cutout jacket by Kashmiraa and Malaika Arora Khan in Ayesha Depala. (Source: Instagram/Maneka Harisinghani, Sunny Leone) Sunny Leone in a beautiful cutout jacket by Kashmiraa and Malaika Arora Khan in Ayesha Depala. (Source: Instagram/Maneka Harisinghani, Sunny Leone)

They are both bold and beautiful and they both know how to carry themselves in style. Yes, we are talking about the two hottest women in Bollywood – Sunny Leone and Malaika Arora Khan and their style quotient. Going by airport sightings and their appearances on the red carpet, we can safely say that these two ladies like to experiment a lot with their style – sometimes introducing us to a completely different world of fashion. While, Khan is a trendsetter, Leone is yet to reach there but it doesn’t mean that her sartorial choices doesn’t make us sit up and take notice.

Recently, Sunny Leone was seen slaying the monochrome look in a beautiful cutout jacket by Kashmiraa, which she paired with well-fitting white pants. Styled by celebrity stylist Hitendra Kapopara, a sleek necklace and black heels complemented her look. But what we really love is her make-up and hair. Tomas Moucka played his magic here by giving her romantic tousled waves, smokey eyes and nude lips. The dark nailpaint added a nice touch to the look.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora Khan who mostly gets it right with her instinctive fashion game was seen looking like a million dollars in a monochrome outfit by Dubai based haute couture designer, Ayesha Depala. The black ruffled top, cinched at the waist with a wide belt adds the much-needed drama to her look. We love how celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani pairs it with a white pencil skirt to highlight Khan’s petite frame. Make-up wise also, we couldn’t find any fault. A sun-kissed face with a deep berry lipshade and bold kohl lined eyes is always a yes! Also, the half twist ponytail adds an interesting touch to the outfit.

We think Malaika Arora Khan wins hands down here. What do you think?

