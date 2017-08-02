Sunny Leone or Athiya Shetty: Who wore the off-shoulder gown better?

Sunny Leone (R) in Pria Kataria Puri, Athiya Shetty in Falguni and Shane Peacock. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami, afashionistasdiaries) Sunny Leone (R) in Pria Kataria Puri, Athiya Shetty in Falguni and Shane Peacock. (Source: Instagram/stylebyami, afashionistasdiaries)

Off-shoulder gowns can be a little tricky to pull off. We don’t know about you, but at least we don’t like to see an outfit which is too tight around the bust. But when it comes to Sunny Leone and Athiya Shetty, we don’t really have to worry about such fashion faux pas. Both these Bollywood beauties are at the top of their style game and while Leone has been lying low for a while now, Shetty has been going all-out with her wonderful sartorial experiments for the promotion of her film Mubarakan.

We love her in this beautiful midnight blue lace gown from designer duo, Falguni and Shane Peacock. The silhouette is extremely feminine with the sweetheart neckline and the beautiful fall, waist-down.

We think it accentuates her petite frame beautifully. Now, we would have liked it if she would have gone for a romantic updo to let the dress shine in all its glory but who can refrain from admiring those beautiful curls. We think she did good here, with the gorgeous hairdo and understated make-up.

Sunny Leone, on the other hand, turned into a sultry goddess in a beaded gown by Pria Kataria Puri. The nude-palette gown really complemented her curves and the Mastizade actor styled it well with a lovely diamond neckpiece and a statement ring.

But what we like the most is that she decided to keep it elegant, with muted make-up, with just a hint of peach shimmer on her eyes and dramatic waves, styled on one side.

Even though we like Leone’s look better, we can’t really question Shetty’s styling as it was on point as well.

What about you? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

