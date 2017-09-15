Sunny Leone’s bubblegum pink-striped dress fails to impress

HIT or MISS — What do you think of Leone’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express) HIT or MISS — What do you think of Leone’s look? (Source: Varinder Chawla/Indian Express)

Actor Sunny Leone will soon be setting the silver screen on fire while dancing to her song ‘Trippy, Trippy’ in the upcoming film Bhoomi. The stunner was recently on the sets of a television show to promote the movie and the song. While she sure seems to have had a lot of fun on the sets and even got to hang out with Bollywood’s ‘Disco Dancer’ Mithun Chakraborty, it is her outfit that has got fashion hawkers in the industry talking. Well, while the former adult star has more or less managed to leave us awed with her fashion sense in the past, this time we thought it was underwhelming, to say the least.

The 36-year-old wore a tacky, bubblegum blue and pink dress which failed to impress. She matched it with a pink lipstick which, again, did nothing to balance out the confusing splash of colours that was her attire for the evening. While we liked her hairdo, which was a blowed-up faux mop of curls, we really wish she had worn a fitted one-tone dress to go with it. The pink blush seemed absolutely unnecessary, especially because there was too much of colours going on in her look anyway.

HIT or MISS — What do you think of Leone’s look? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

