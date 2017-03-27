Sunny Leone looks dead-drop gorgeous in this sequined Rocky Star dress

Sunny Leone left temperature soaring in this pastel shade dress. (Source: Sunny Leone/ Instagram) Sunny Leone left temperature soaring in this pastel shade dress. (Source: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Glamourous Sunny Leone has been making everyone jealous with her amazing holiday photos. The Bollywood diva is on a vacation in picturesque Mexico beaches giving everyone travel goals. And as if her sensuous bikini-clad photos were not enough to set the temperature soaring, the actor posted few pictures of her partying with friends in a cocktail dress and looks just amazing.

The ‘Raees’ actor sizzled in a sequined dress in pastel tones. The boatneck, floral embellished outfit with a tapered hemline by celebrated Indian designer Rocky Star accentuated her curves really well. Pairing it up with nude punks and shimmery clutch also by the designer, she looked absolutely party ready.

Known for her spectacular personality and star presence, the ‘Mastizaade’ actor made a style statement sporting a fringed ear cuff and a chunky wrist cuff. The dark kohl-eyes and peach lipgloss added the extra edge to her evening look, making her look a perfect combination of hot and classy.

Along with her husband, she posted a picture of the party chilling with ‘Raees’ director Rahul Dholakia.

Leone had a spectacular year in 2016, as she shared the screen with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan in the chartbuster song from the film — Laila Main Laila. The trio was partying in San Jose. It seems that her vacation mode is still on and we are not complaining.

The 35-year-old actor, who had recently gone on a holiday to Mexico’s Cancun beach with husband Daniel Weber, shared her ‘fun on the beach’ moments with her fans on Instagram.

