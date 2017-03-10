Sunny Leone stuns as the showstopper for Swapnil Shinde in a sheer floral gown at IBFW 2017

Latest news
We think Sunny Leone looks stunning in the dress, don't you?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 10, 2017 10:45 pm
sunny leone, sunny leone designer wear, sunny leone ibfw 2017, sunny leone swapnil shinde, sunny leone fashion, sunny leone sheer gown, sunny leone dress, fashion, ibfw 2017, lifestyle, indian express, indian express news Sunny Leone steals the show. (Source: IBFW2017/Twitter)

Stealing the spotlight on the third day of the India Beach Fashion Week 2017, Sunny Leone sashayed down the ramp for fashion designer Swapnil Shinde. The actress donned a sheer black gown with floral embellishments at the Goa Marriott Resort and Spa.

Flaunting designer wears from the luxury brand, models strutted down the ramp in glittery and glamorous outfits for the label. Calling itself “provocative” and “flamboyant yet subtle with a charm of urban chic couture”, the brand garnered quite a lot of compliments.

Dressed in a sleeveless figure-hugging black gown with sheer panels along with red, gold and white applique work on it, Leone turned heads as the showstopper in the floor-sweeping ensemble. The fishtail hemline gave the outfit a graceful twist and the actress carried herself with a lot of panache and elegance.

The 35-year-old wore peep toes with the dress and kept the accessories minimal. We think she looks stunning in the dress, don’t you?

Check out her look here:

Watch the video as she walks down the ramp:

The designer’s collection was full of reds, peaches, nudes and whites. From asymmetrical skirts to body suits and mini skirts to fiery red gowns, it called for a lot of glitz and glam.

See the models walking down the ramp in his collection:

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments below.

