Summer 2017’s coolest trends for an instant wardrobe update

Even as Lakme Fashion Week’s biannual fashion bonanza drew to a close in Mumbai, we patiently waded through nearly 80 shows and umpteen of-the-moment trends to bring you a style file that will get you summer-ready in no time. So sit back, scroll through our list of must-haves and stay cool and chic during this sultry season:

WHITE WASH



Summer whites are always a winning combination, but this season they come paired with some gold, striking the right balance between austere and ornate. Perfect for that destination wedding or even a festive brunch, take a cue from these outfits by (left to right) Gaurang, Kotwara and Amoh by Jade.

FRINGE BENEFITS



Add some swish and sparkle to your party wardrobe in true retro style. Beaded fringe details bring a flapper-esque touch to draped silhouettes, glittery blouses and cocktail attire. Shimmy your way onto every best-dressed list, courtesy (left to right) Arpita Mehta, Nupur Kanoi and Payal Singhal.

SHOULDER THIS



Sharp shoulder blades remain fashion’s erogenous zone this summer too, as designers experiment with collar-bone revealing styles. Invest in a strapless blouse or get yourself a peasant top to get into sultry summer mode and let a bronzed look keep you head and shoulders above the rest. (Left to right) Anushree Reddy, Label by Ritu Kumar, SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi.

TO DYE FOR



The Kutchi craft of bandhani tie-dye promises to be summer’s statement trend. From intricately dyed saris, kaftans and kurtis to clamp-dyed dresses and overlays, even a smattering of bandhani on your ensemble will have you looking au courant this season. For inspiration turn to (left to right) the artisans of Somaiya Kala Vidya, Pinakin Patel and Saviojon Fernandes.

STAY NEUTRAL



The male species sticks to earthy hues in tactile fabrics and monotone looks as summer sobers the palette. Roomy trousers, layering and a mix-and-match of different shades of neutrals make for a sophisticated style statement for the boys-to-men brigade. Light trenches and jackets help you dress up or lighten the mood, much like the men at (left to right) Khanijo, Anuj Bhutani and Antar-Agni.

LINING UP



Stripes take centre stage as summer’s most prominent geometric story this summer. Whether horizontal or vertical, stripes team up with checks, floral patterns, or even patchwork, to create a strong linear look. Pinstripes appear on denim, coarse woven cottons and in a block-printed avatar to add a graphic element to every wardrobe. Line-up for creations by (left to right) Swati Vijaivargie, Ekam and Indigene.

