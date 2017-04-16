Summer trends: Wear cool natural fabrics to beat the heat

Let your body breathe! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram) Let your body breathe! (Source: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

It’s best to wear natural fabrics to beat the heat and to keep skin problems at bay, say experts.

Vandana Anurag, Founder of The Parisian Boudoir and Salesh Grover, Business Head at OSL Luxury Collections, have shared ways in which you can deal with sweat:

* Loose clothes don’t touch your body and allow your body to breathe. Believe it or not, but loose fitting apparel like peplum tops, flowy tops or loose pants will always keep you cooler than a pair of skin tight tank and fit denims.

* Keep yourself cool by switching to breathable and sweat absorbing fabrics. Always dress up in clothes with natural fabrics it will keep your temperature low.

* Avoid wearing dresses with embellishments as they weigh down your clothes and leads the fabric to touch your skin, trapping the body heat. Embellishments also don’t let air pass through the fabric, thus causing sweating.

* Wearing a light coloured and relaxed fit T-shirt can save you from sweating. They can be played around in different styles.

* Summer style is incomplete without chinos and denim shorts. When it comes to shorts, fit and length is the key. You can pair up denim shorts with cotton Polo T-shirt to get the comfort and style.

Combat sweat with natural fabrics!

