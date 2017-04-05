Summer edition of India Runway Week to start on April 28

Bangladeshi fashion designer Bibi Russell showcased a Khadi collection under the label Rajasthali by Bibi Russell at the seventh season of India Runway Week. (Source: India Runway Week/ Facebook) Bangladeshi fashion designer Bibi Russell showcased a Khadi collection under the label Rajasthali by Bibi Russell at the seventh season of India Runway Week. (Source: India Runway Week/ Facebook)

The summer edition of India Runway Week (IRW) is scheduled to take place from April 28 to April 30 in New Delhi. This season will be the eighth edition of the gala fashion event where designers will showcase their summer collection.

India Runway Week 2017 will take place at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi, read a statement from the Indian Federation for Fashion Development (IFFD).

The fashion extravaganza will have two show areas – Main Show Area and Fashion Brooder Runway.

India Runway Week’s trade event will also have Pop-up shops of designers where buyers can interact directly with the designers.

There will also be a dedicated space – “Fashion Shuttle” for media and local celebrities where they can try the latest designs of designers and do a photo shoot or even attend runway shows wearing those designs.

“Fashion only goes in one direction – forward – and as an organiser and operator of India Runway Week, we are firm believers in thinking that way too, that’s the reason every season you will find new initiatives at India Runway week.

“Last season it was introduction of the second runway area and in this season you will witness ‘Fashion Shuttle’,” said Avinash Pathania, Founder, IFFD.

Each season of the India Runway Week introduces new talent and places young Indian designers firmly on the global fashion stage.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now