Suhana Khan’s floral lehenga is a beauty, but her maang-tikka is a dampner

Suhana Khan in a Seema Khan creation during a family wedding. (Source: seemakhan76/Instagram) Suhana Khan in a Seema Khan creation during a family wedding. (Source: seemakhan76/Instagram)

Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan is one of the few star kids who has managed to keep fashion enthusiasts hooked on to her style. Shah Rukh Khan’s 17-year-old daughter recently wowed us in a stunning sage green lehenga during a family wedding. Now another picture of the teenager has surfaced on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a breezy white lehenga from the house of Seema Khan.

While attending a Mehendi ceremony, Khan opted for this floral number featuring silver embroidery at the waistline. She teamed it with a floral embroidered sleeveless blouse and a matching sheer dupatta with a red scallop border that accentuated the outfit well. Although it looked dreamy, her floral maang-tikka spoiled the look.

However, her make-up and hair was spot on with nude make-up at play, a pink pout and perfectly blow-dry hair with soft waves at the end.

We think her outfit was lovely but her styling could definitely have been better. What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

