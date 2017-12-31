Kamala Mills Fire

Suhana Khan wows us in a lovely Monisha Jaising lehenga set

Suhana Khan looks a beauty in a lovely sage green lehenga set by designer Monisha Jaising proving that she is definitely a next-gen Bollywood fashionista! Check out the pictures of her ethnic style here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2017 2:24 pm
Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan latest photos, Suhana Khan fashion, Suhana Khan Monisha Jaising, Suhana Khan ethnic fashion Suhana Khan proves she is the next-gen fashionista in this Monisha Jaising lehenga set. (Source: monishajaising/ Instagram)
Related News

Of late, celeb kids have been swamping Bollywood with their superb style statements, leaving us with no doubt that will soon be giving the pros a run for their money, even if they haven’t started already. Be it the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor wowing us with her golden fashion moments or the classy Sara Ali Khan, the year has seen these fashionistas making their mark on style pages already.

Another celeb kid joining them is Suhana Khan, who has gotten very paparazzi-friendly this year and given us some memorable looks. Recently, the 17-year-old was seen flaunting her ethnic fashion in a lovely sage green lehenga by Monisha Jaising. Her outfit was a glamorous number with hand-embroidered silken threads and accents of crystals that the designer is known for.

Khan teamed it with a generously embellished blouse and a tulle dupatta in the same colour. She rounded off her look with minimal make-up, red-tinted lips and beachy waves. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

We think her attire was spot on and the minimal accessories she stuck with only highlighted her beautiful outfit.

Here are some other times Khan proved she is a true fashionista!

In a gorgeous black asymmetric mini, Khan brings out her sultry side.

For her mother’s Halloween party, the diva stepped out in a sheer number with sequins.

Source: Varinder Chawla

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. MyNk
    Dec 31, 2017 at 3:16 pm
    Get a life IE
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 31: Latest News