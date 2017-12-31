Suhana Khan wows us in a lovely Monisha Jaising lehenga set

Suhana Khan proves she is the next-gen fashionista in this Monisha Jaising lehenga set. (Source: monishajaising/ Instagram) Suhana Khan proves she is the next-gen fashionista in this Monisha Jaising lehenga set. (Source: monishajaising/ Instagram)

Of late, celeb kids have been swamping Bollywood with their superb style statements, leaving us with no doubt that will soon be giving the pros a run for their money, even if they haven’t started already. Be it the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor wowing us with her golden fashion moments or the classy Sara Ali Khan, the year has seen these fashionistas making their mark on style pages already.

Another celeb kid joining them is Suhana Khan, who has gotten very paparazzi-friendly this year and given us some memorable looks. Recently, the 17-year-old was seen flaunting her ethnic fashion in a lovely sage green lehenga by Monisha Jaising. Her outfit was a glamorous number with hand-embroidered silken threads and accents of crystals that the designer is known for.

Khan teamed it with a generously embellished blouse and a tulle dupatta in the same colour. She rounded off her look with minimal make-up, red-tinted lips and beachy waves. Catch a glimpse of her style here.

We think her attire was spot on and the minimal accessories she stuck with only highlighted her beautiful outfit.

Here are some other times Khan proved she is a true fashionista!

In a gorgeous black asymmetric mini, Khan brings out her sultry side.

For her mother’s Halloween party, the diva stepped out in a sheer number with sequins.

Source: Varinder Chawla Source: Varinder Chawla

