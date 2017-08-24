Styling tips for curvy women

Being aware of one’s body type makes it easier to find clothes that look good. Following easy tips always helps in enhancing the apt look. (Source: File Photo) Being aware of one’s body type makes it easier to find clothes that look good. Following easy tips always helps in enhancing the apt look. (Source: File Photo)

Are you in a fix over what will suit your curves best? Go out and experiment, mixing and matching different styles, experts suggest.

Vidit Sehgal, Head — Marketing and IT and Co-Founder of online shopping platform, especially for plus size women LURAP.com, and Bhavya Chawla, Chief Stylist at Voonik, list down ways women can accentuate their curves:

Embrace colours and patterns. You can wear stripes, polka dots, floral prints, and more. Loud prints bring emphasis to the areas they cover, so pay attention while making your selection. Choose clothes that not only best suit your look, but also feel comfortable on your skin.

Avoid oversized clothes. Instead, try well-fitted clothes that add to your beauty and positively highlight your beautiful curves.

Go for wide belts. Get a beautiful belt and pair it with a well-fitting flare dress. The wrap dress is also a great alternative to match with wide belts and will create the same flattering effect.

Show off a little with a crop jacket and a well-tailored one-piece paired with boots to look stylish. Crop tops with high-waist skirts showing off a little of your waist and hips also look attractive. Always go for A-line skirts.

Go for long necklaces and chunky bracelets for an unconventional look. Avoid wearing small necklaces, though.

Shapewears help you in accentuating all the right curves and are perfect for a firmer, shapelier you. Wear it over your long leg panties and look slimmer under a fitted dress.

Solid Hues. Ditch black and opt from any solid hues for amazingly flattering looks, they are equally slimming. Choose peplum, a streamlined pencil skirt with a peplum creates an hourglass shape.

Horizontal Stripes. Say yes to horizontal stripes and break up the pattern with a blazer or coloured pants.

Patterns. Bring in some fun to your wardrobe with patterns. For the ultimate slimming effect, look for patterns with darker backgrounds.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App