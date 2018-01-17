Style camouflage in five different ways

For a casual day out camouflage works great. (Source: Express Photo) For a casual day out camouflage works great. (Source: Express Photo)

Tabby Bhatia, Director at Voganow.com and Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland give latest fashion inspiration to an urbane man on how best to incorporate camouflage prints into your wardrobe.

* A plain black T-shirt with an olive green bomber jacket and camo cargo pants is the best choice for those planning to go for a bike ride with friends in chilly winters. This look gives you best bet when worn with black Chelsea boots.

* For those who want to keep the style understated can opt for a basic polo t-shirt in earthy colours teamed with a biker jacket and denim. A sturdy pair of boots in camo print can add an interesting factor to the overall dressing.

* For a casual day out with friends, one can keep it simple yet dash by teaming up black layers and chinos with an olive green camo print slip-on in tassels.

* Quite noticed with casual styling, the camo trend is also setting new styling benchmarks for an office look. A business suit in classic tones of black, grey and dark blues can replicate an aura of sophistication and dapper statement when carried with a black leather office briefcase with camo print detailing in velvet.

* A denim shirt with light colour chinos and a canvas duffle bag in a camouflage print can give an interesting airport look.

* A pair of high-ankle sneakers in camo print is also quite in vogue and gives a robust and confident style statement when teamed up with a leather biker jacket and denim.

