Here’s why you should stock these 5 essential oils in your beauty cabinet

From lavender oil, rosemary oil to neroli oil, add essential oils to your daily skin care routine for better results, say experts. Puniti, Beauty Expert and Director, 7 Shades by Puniti Unisex Salon, points out “essential oils have amazing properties which are also used in aroma therapy and naturopathy”.

Vijay Singhal, senior consultant, Dermatologist at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, feels essential oils are carrier oils and should only be used with agents which can be moisturisers, body lotions and hair oils or even water.

“Use of these essential oils more than in quantity of more than three or four drops may cause irritation and even skin damages. The best property of these oils could be that they can be used in every season throughout the year,” he added.

* Lavender oil: Most commonly used for its relaxing effects on the body. The aroma of the oil is relaxing and helps to release stress. A drop or two, when rubbed in the temples helps in better sleep. Used with coconut oil, lavender oil helps getting rid of lice and their eggs as well. Adding a drop or two in your regular moisturizer helps healing sunburn.

* Tea tree oil: Helps in getting rid of pimples and their marks. It can also help in eliminating toenail fungus. Use of tea tree oil with your regular hair oil helps one get rid of dandruff and itchy scalp.

* Rosemary oil: Extremely beneficial for hair growth and has properties which help hair thickening. Rosemary oil helps in improving memory and is beneficial for liver detoxification.

* Sandalwood oil: It has benefits which include being antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, and antispasmodic and is disinfectant. It is most effective during monsoon when the chances of getting infections are the most. Fill a large bowl with steaming water, add one to two drops of sandal wood essential oil and use the same for face spa. It’s not only refreshing but will help get rid of blemishes.

* Neroli oil: The interesting thing about this bitter orange oil is their beneficial properties for getting sound sleep and be stress-free. It is a natural remedy for anxiety, depression, hysteria, panic, shock and stress. Wet a cotton ball, add a drop of neroli oil and lightly dab it on your skin to help treat acne. You can also mix it with the skin cream to help regenerate your skin.

Partap Chauhan, Director Jiva Ayurveda, also said: “Massaging the scalp and hair with warm oil, preferably infused with hair nourishing herbs, is the best way to nurture the scalp and hair topically. Not only does the massage work wonders for your hair, but it also relaxes the mind and nervous system.”

