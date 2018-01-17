Stay warm in saris this winter

Keep the sari and jacket contrasting or opt for different tones of the same colour to keep your ensemble lively. (Source: theshilpashetty/ Instgaram) Keep the sari and jacket contrasting or opt for different tones of the same colour to keep your ensemble lively. (Source: theshilpashetty/ Instgaram)

You love wearing saris but the chilly winter deters you from opting the six-yard wonder, right? A new twist to your sari-draping tales will not just keep you warm this winter but will also make you stand out among a sea of anarkali suits and gowns at weddings.

Ritika Taneja, Senior Director- Categories at ShopClues lists down some tips on how to drape your saris this chilly season

* A smart way to drape a sari in winters is to add layers to your ensemble. You can wear a jacket or long coat in silk or velvet that keeps you on top of your fashion game as well as keeps you warm. Choose a brocade, embroidered or sequined jacket that goes with your plain sari.

* Keep the sari and jacket contrasting or opt for different tones of the same colour to keep your ensemble lively

* Look beyond woolen scarves to shield your neck from the chilly winds. You can wear a high-necked blouse or team your sari with a sweater. A sequined sweater or one with a little shimmer will beautifully complement your sari and add a distinct dimension to your ensemble.

* Club your formal black or grey blazer with a plain cotton sari and look on point at work

Natascha Tate, In-house Stylist at LimeRoad too have tips to share

* Trench it! You can totally look chic in a sari by layering it with a crisp and classy trench coat. You can also wrap around a knitted muffler to add heaps of style to your look. The attire is perfect for work-wear.

* How about a woollen turtle neck blouse! Pick any of your turtle neck sweaters and team them up with your favourite saris. Go for a contrast while pairing up woollen blouses for saris. You can team up your magenta turtle neck sweater with a powder pink sari.

* For sporting some extra fall, layer your saris with a woollen waterfall shrug. Go for wintery hues like taupe, fawn, navy or the classy black.

