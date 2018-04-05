These Starbucks’ Frappuccino-inspired hair colour trends are way too colourful

Would you dare try these Starbucks’ Frappuccino-inspired hair colours? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Would you dare try these Starbucks’ Frappuccino-inspired hair colours? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

We have already seen weird versions of eyebrows, eyeshades and lip shade trends. So, it’s only natural that hair colour trend follows suit. At present the Starbucks’ Frappuccino-inspired hair colour trend is taking over our Instagram feed— the Unicorn Frappuccino and the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, both of which seem way too colourful.

Inspired by the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, a candy pink and purple drink, Winnipeg-based hair stylist Kelly Woodford, posted a video of how she achieved the unicorn hair look. It featured a grey-white base with pink, purple and blue dye on the lower portion of the hair.

She posted another one with a chignon hairdo and a Starbucks straw inserted in it. We were really surprised with how well it resembled the concoction. Well, Starbucks fans sure are taking their craziness to the next level!

Following the Unicorn Frappuccino craze last year, we spotted another one this year. The Crystal Ball Frappuccino, which is a peach-flavoured cream base topped with whipped cream and colorful rock candy. It was sported by Starbucks’ barista Maggie Dolechek. She shared a selfie with the drink to show how much it matched with her hair.

She posted the photo captioning, “Another year, another fun Frappuccino that matches my hair! I think @starbucks and I are very in sync…or maybe in their inspiration? Who knows ;) come try our Crystal Ball Frappuccino! Limited time offer. which fortune is yours? I’m team Purple for magic!”

Would you dare to try it? Let us know in the comments section below.

