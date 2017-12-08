Stoke your Star Wars fever with ‘The Last Jedi’-themed nail polish kit

Cargo X Star Wars nail polish kit. (Source: Cargo X Star Wars nail polish kit. (Source: http://www.cargocosmetics.com

Rejoice Star Wars fans! Cargo Cosmetics recently launched their first ever nail polish kit inspired by the upcoming Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 15. It is a limited edition 4-piece kit that consists of nail polishes, which are quick-drying, high gloss, and have shimmer finishes.

The kit has been inspired by the fierce division between the light and dark sides of the force. The cosmetics brand posted a video of the nail polishes on Instagram captioning, “May the FIERCE be with you! Introducing our new #CargoXStarWars Nail Polish Kit – four stunning luxe lacquers inspired by the #fierce division of the light & dark sides! Shades included are: Restore The Republic (silver), Praetorian Guard (red), The Force (blue) & Rule The Galaxy (gold)!”

Brian Robinson, president, Cargo Cosmetics told Popsugar, “Cargo is regularly used on the sets of hit Hollywood films so developing a line for Star Wars: The Last Jedi just further reinforces our brand’s identity. We are truly excited to be able to offer the Cargo customer this exclusive capsule collection in addition to the regularly planned Fall/Holiday launches.”

Priced at $22 (approx Rs 1,420), the sci-fi inspired nail polishes are collectively known as Restore the Republic.

The nail polish kit is priced at $22. (Source: The nail polish kit is priced at $22. (Source: http://www.cargocosmetics.com

Unbelievable, we say!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd